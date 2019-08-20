Comments
PROVIDENCE (CBS) — No more Fribbles in Rhode Island. The last Friendly’s restaurant in the state closed its doors for good Monday.
Regulars said they showed up at the North Providence location to find a sign on the door directing them to locations across state lines in Attleboro and Swansea.
“We apologize for disappointing you on this visit, but this location is now closed for business,” the sign read.
Some employees are being relocated to other Friendly’s restaurants and others are receiving financial assistance.
The first Friendly’s location opened in Springfield in 1935.
