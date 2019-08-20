Weather Alert:Severe Storms In Boston Area On Wednesday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge News, Cambridge Police Department, Skunk


CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge police officer bravely came to the aid of a skunk in need on Monday, but the distressed animal showed its gratitude in a most foul way.

Officers responded to the Danehy Dog Park at about 6:30 a.m., where the skunk was wandering around in circles with the yogurt cup stuck on its head. Video shows one officer trying to remove the cup without getting too close.

“Officer McGinty heroically stepped up and attempted to successfully pull off the cup without any consequences,” police wrote on Facebook. “While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers).”

The department’s maintenance crew also got a shoutout for “deskunking” McGinty’s vehicle.

Comments