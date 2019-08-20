CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge police officer bravely came to the aid of a skunk in need on Monday, but the distressed animal showed its gratitude in a most foul way.
Officers responded to the Danehy Dog Park at about 6:30 a.m., where the skunk was wandering around in circles with the yogurt cup stuck on its head. Video shows one officer trying to remove the cup without getting too close.
VIDEO: Officer McGinty went the extra mile yesterday morning by helping remove a yogurt container that was stuck on a distressed skunk’s head at the Danehy Dog Park in #CambMA. But, his good deed did not go without punishment. See how the scenario played out. pic.twitter.com/SbKKDM2Oj0
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 20, 2019
“Officer McGinty heroically stepped up and attempted to successfully pull off the cup without any consequences,” police wrote on Facebook. “While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers).”
The department’s maintenance crew also got a shoutout for “deskunking” McGinty’s vehicle.
