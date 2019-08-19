Patriots Expected To See Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly In 'Measuring Stick' Preseason Game For PanthersThe Patriots will have to be ready on Thursday night to weather a storm, because the Carolina Panthers won't be taking their third preseason game lightly.

Julian Edelman Returns To Practice Field Fully Padded After Missing Time With Thumb InjuryThe Patriots receiver was present and fully padded for the portion of practice Monday that was open to the media. Previously, Edelman had been present but not in pads as he recovered from a broken thumb.

Bill Belichick On Josh Gordon Questions: 'Can The Witness Step Down Now?'On Monday, with the conditional reinstatement of Josh Gordon obviously being the focus of many questions, Bill Belichick -- with a slight smile -- asked for a lifeline.

Red Sox' Minimal Progress In Standings Amid Win Streak Shows Just How Steep Climb To Playoffs RemainThe Boston Red Sox have won five straight games. Yet the Boston Red Sox have made very little progress in the wild-card standings.

A Truly Terrible NFL Rule On 'Blindside Block' Enforced In Lions-Texans Preseason GameWe all might have missed the emphasis on an even worse rule that simply can't be allowed to exist in real football games that actually matter. And that's a rule about "blindside blocks."