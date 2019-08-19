Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Plymouth County Until 6:00 P.M.
Filed Under:Manchester NH News


MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a man walked into a police department to report a stolen gun, then pulled out a gun and didn’t surrender before officers used a stun gun on him.

Police said 30-year-old Khalid Dibi talked to the Manchester Police Department clerk at about 10:15 a.m. Monday. He pulled a gun out of a bag and pointed it outward, in no particular direction. Officers told him to surrender, but Dibi didn’t comply. They used a stun gun and took him into custody.

Police said there were a couple of people in the lobby who left quickly. No one was hurt.

Khalid Dibi (WBZ-TV)

Dibi was charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct, receiving stolen property and preventative detention. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer or a court appearance.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments