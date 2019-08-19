Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of Bristol, Norfolk & Plymouth Counties Until 5:30 P.M.
BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire on Monday afternoon. Heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail are all possible in the Boston area through the evening hours.

The watch lasts until 8 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Plymouth, Bristol and Norfolk Counties until 5:30 p.m.

WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher tweeted that a storm in the Agawam and Springfield area was reportedly producing golf-ball sized hail.

“These storms are building rapidly, producing a lot of lightning, and the chance for that damaging wind, as well as hail will be our main risks for the rest of the afternoon,” Fisher said.

The Springfield Fire Department shared photos of a large tree and wires brought down by the storms.

The FAA reported delays of more than 1 hour and 15 minutes at Logan Airport due to weather.

You can monitor the storms on live radar here.

 

 

Comments