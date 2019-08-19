BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials are spraying to kill mosquitoes in Boston as concerns over EEE continue to grow. The spraying in Hyde Park and West Roxbury will last until about 11:30 Monday night.
A pickup truck mounted with some equipment will go up and down select streets and spray a pesticide.
The Boston Health Department says if you see the truck coming it’s a good idea to head inside and wait a few minutes for the spray to disappear.
The spraying is being done by the Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project.
“This is routine for us,” said Brian Farless of the Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project. “We trap weekly throughout the season, and as we find high populations that’s when we determine to spray.”
Farless said the spraying is not a result of the two recent human cases of EEE in the state. EEE has not been found this year in Boston.
“It is rare to find EEE in the city, it has happened before and it could happen again but it is rare,” Farless said.
Spraying will continue Tuesday in East Boston.
