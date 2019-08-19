



BOSTON (CBS) – The finishing touches have been put on the Boston Marathon Bombings memorial on Boylston Street.

A collection of stones representing the victims were placed at the two bombing sites Monday morning, officially completing the long-awaited memorial.

Each piece of stone comes from somewhere meaningful, according to the artist who created the tribute, Pablo Eduardo.

“Martin’s stone came from Franklin Park in Dorchester because that’s a place where he used to love to go. Lingzi’s stone was donated by B.U. because that’s where she went,” Eduardo said back in March.

Krystle Campbell’s stone is from Spectacle Island because “that’s where her parents thought she was the happiest always.”

The first two stones, fused together, are now in place in front of the old Forum Restaurant on Boylston Street where Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu lost their lives. Crews are now placing the stone for Krystle Campbell in front of Marathon Sports.

Bronze statues at the sites have 18-foot glass light poles, as well as intertwined granite pillars that represent the victims. The bronze represents strength and the glass is for fragility.

Bronze-plated bricks will honor the two police officers who died in connection with the manhunt for the bombers.

Completion of the memorial took about four years. It cost about $2 million.