Filed Under:Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial, Boston Marathon Bombings, Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) – The finishing touches have been put on the Boston Marathon Bombings memorial on Boylston Street.

A collection of stones representing the victims were placed at the two bombing sites Monday morning, officially completing the long-awaited memorial.

Each piece of stone comes from somewhere meaningful, according to the artist who created the tribute, Pablo Eduardo.

Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds. (WBZ-TV)

“Martin’s stone came from Franklin Park in Dorchester because that’s a place where he used to love to go. Lingzi’s stone was donated by B.U. because that’s where she went,” Eduardo said back in March.

Krystle Campbell’s stone is from Spectacle Island because “that’s where her parents thought she was the happiest always.”

Bronze statues at the sites have 18-foot glass light poles, as well as intertwined granite pillars that represent the victims. The bronze represents strength and the glass is for fragility.

Bronze-plated bricks will honor the two police officers who died in connection with the manhunt for the bombers.

Completion of the memorial took about four years. It cost about $2 million.

