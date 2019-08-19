Comments
BELMONT (CBS) – A young man was hit and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Belmont Monday morning.
Transit police said it happened around 6:20 a.m. at the Brighton Street Crossing.
“A male, approximate age of 21, while trespassing on the right of way was struck by an inbound commuter rail train on the Fitchburg Line. The male has been pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained,” police said in a statement. “Foul play is NOT suspected.”
The man’s name has not been made public.
The MBTA said there are significant delays on the Fitchburg line.
