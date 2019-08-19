  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Belmont news, MBTA


BELMONT (CBS) – A young man was hit and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Belmont Monday morning.

Transit police said it happened around 6:20 a.m. at the Brighton Street Crossing.

“A male, approximate age of 21, while trespassing on the right of way was struck by an inbound commuter rail train on the Fitchburg Line. The male has been pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained,” police said in a statement. “Foul play is NOT suspected.”

Police shut down the Brighton Street Crossing after the man was hit Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The man’s name has not been made public.

The MBTA said there are significant delays on the Fitchburg line.

