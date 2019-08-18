  • WBZ TV

By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Boston News, Jon Keller, Keller @ Large, Rachael Rollins


BOSTON (CBS) – District Attorney Rachael Rollins has no problem being criticized by the Trump administration. The top prosecutor in Suffolk County sat down for an interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that aired Sunday morning.

Attorney General William Barr slammed district attorneys in cities “that style themselves as ‘social justice’ reforms, who spend their time undercutting the police, letting criminals off the hook, and refusing to enforce the law.” And President Donald Trump criticized Rollins and Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan for suing to block federal immigration authorities from arresting people at courthouses who are suspected of being in the country illegally.

“I find it really quite flattering actually that the president of the United states, when District Attorney Ryan and I decided to sue ICE and file a preliminary injunction along with the Chelsea Collaborative and others, was outraged at that,” Rollins told Keller.

She added that Barr “is trying to mischaracterize things that I’ve said.”

Rollins also addressed recent shootings in Boston.

“We’ve had a lot of violence, unfortunately,” she said. “Some of the non-fatal shootings, it’s worse than we’ve seen in some time.”

Watch the full interview above.

