Matthew Slater Throws Patriots' Support Behind Josh Gordon After ReinstatementMatthew Slater was asked after Saturday night's preseason win about welcoming back teammate Josh Gordon.

Rodriguez, Devers Carry Red Sox Past Orioles, 4-0The win came a few hours after Boston had to put Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow.

Chase Winovich Is Just Trying To Impress His GrandmaWhile Winovich was no doubt happy to have impressed some of his teammates and coaches, he said after the game that there really was only one person he was trying to impress.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Preseason Win Vs. TitansThe highs and lows from the Patriots' preseason game against the Titans on Saturday night.

Stidham Leads 99-Yard Game-Winning Drive To Lift Patriots Over Titans In Preseason ActionA perfectly placed back-shoulder pass from Jarrett Stidham to Damoun Patterson lifted the Patriots over the Titans in preseason action in Nashville on Saturday night.