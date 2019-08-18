Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A dog from the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center who “just wants to be loved” is looking for her forever home. Six-year-old Jazz was featured on WBZ-TV’s “Pet Parade” Sunday morning.
Jazz was adopted privately but her owner was “trying to give her away to anyone on the street.” It took two months just to get her to play with a squeaky toy.
She’s well-behaved, laid-back and will do anything for a piece of chicken. Jazz would do best in a house with a yard and older children.
Those interested in adopting Jazz can go to Germanshepherdcenter.org.
