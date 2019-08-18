BOSTON (CBS) – John Travolta met fans and discussed his new movie “The Fanatic” at Fan Expo in Boston on Sunday.
The “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction” actor plays a creepy celebrity stalker in his upcoming film. But Travolta said he’s only had pleasant experiences with fans in real life.
“All the fan encounters that I’ve had have all been from a very good place, they loved me and I love them,” he said at the gathering of comic and sci-fi lovers at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. “This is only created for drama’s sake.”
Fans paid $120 for an autograph or $130 for a photo with Travolta, according to the Fan Expo website. Travolta said it was “the first time I have ever done this.”
“I loved hearing the stories, I loved hearing the coincidences, I loved hearing your admiration,” he said.
Travolta recently appeared in a Pitbull music video, and an interviewer asked him if he could still do the choreography from “Grease.”
“Absolutely,” Travolta said.
