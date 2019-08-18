BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A rally is planned at Boston’s City Hall Plaza Sunday afternoon to pressure Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws after the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio and Northern California. Gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety has been organizing rallies over the weekend in every state.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to attend Sunday’s rally, which starts at 3 p.m. Speakers will include local and state lawmakers.
In Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday, demonstrators held signs that said, “Disarm Hate,” ”Enough” and “No One Needs a Weapon of War at Home.”
Activists are demanding a strong federal “red flag” bill to allow seizure of weapons in certain cases and legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales.
Congress is on summer recess, but Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has asked committee chairmen to review possible gun bills for consideration when lawmakers return in September.
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced Friday that they will be returning early to consider other gun-violence legislation. The House has already approved legislation bolstering background checks for gun purchases.
The gunmen in El Paso and Dayton killed a total of 31 people in back-to-back weekend shootings in early August that stunned the nation and revived calls to tighten access to firearms. Those shootings came days after another gunman opened fire at a festival in Gilroy, California, killing three people.
