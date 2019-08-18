BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation on Saturday, will pay a visit to Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday.
Team president Dave Dombrowski had said the orthopedist was going to look at Sale’s MRI results, but he wasn’t certain if the lefty would be examined in person. Now manager Alex Cora is confirming that Sale does in fact have an appointment.
“He just wants to make sure that he has all the facts,” Cora said before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. “He wants to see where we’re at with it and all the opinions that he wants to get, and then goes from there.”
Sale will be joined by Sox head athletic trainer Brad Pearson.
Dombrowski said Sale felt stiffness after his start Tuesday in Cleveland. An MRI revealed inflammation.
Struggling through a mediocre season, Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA, but he was coming off two solid starts in which he combined for 25 strikeouts — including the 2,000th of his career — and allowed only three runs in 14 2/3 innings.
