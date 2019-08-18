'Don't Give Up': Young Red Sox Fan Meets Orioles' Chris Davis After Writing Supportive LetterNine-year-old Henry sent Davis a message of support that the Orioles player will never forget.

Chris Sale To Visit Dr. James Andrews And Have Left Elbow ExaminedBoston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation on Saturday, will pay a visit to Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday.

Matthew Slater Throws Patriots' Support Behind Josh Gordon After ReinstatementMatthew Slater was asked after Saturday night's preseason win about welcoming back teammate Josh Gordon.

Rodriguez, Devers Carry Red Sox Past Orioles, 4-0The win came a few hours after Boston had to put Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow.

Chase Winovich Is Just Trying To Impress His GrandmaWhile Winovich was no doubt happy to have impressed some of his teammates and coaches, he said after the game that there really was only one person he was trying to impress.