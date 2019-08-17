NATICK (CBS) – The signs are everywhere- reminding shoppers to buy this tax-free weekend.

At Jordan’s Furniture, the Murray Family is finding comfort in knowing they are saving a few dollars.

“We came to get a mattress today at Jordan’s. We’re going home happy,” Rachel Murray said.

And retailers also happily welcome the two-day 6.25% sales tax break. Shoppers can save cash on items like furniture, appliances, games and computers.

“Today will be very busy. We will have thousands come through the door today and thousands that will come through the door tomorrow,” Jordan’s Furniture Store Manager Mark Nangeroni.

The Home Depot parking lot in Natick was packed with shoppers.

“I’m looking at the microwave and washers and dryers,” said Leah Churchill. “Very important – we are a family of five, and so where we can stretch our dollar, that’s what we are about.”

The tax-free weekend falls in line with kids going back to school, which means families are focusing on their children – and getting everything from computers to dorm room essentials.

“You can save between, you know, all the way up to $130 on a day like this, depending on the item,” said Best Buy General Manager Gregory Ambrose.

“I picked up an iPad Pro. I also got a laptop I’m going to get shipped to my house. I waited for the tax-free weekend for this,” said Allan Ding, who’s on his way to Yale.

The sales tax-free weekend will come to a close on Sunday.