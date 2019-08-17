BOSTON (CBS) – Jackie Becker’s first kiss is one to remember.

“Give Boston a wave!” actor Sean Astin told Jackie.

Meeting the actor was a life-long dream of hers.

“I was crying. I was in tears,” she said.

“…And look she got me wearing a Boston hat!” Astin added.

Jackie has been living with EEE – Eastern equine encephalitis – since she was 6 years old.

“You know, Jackie’s life is not that exciting, and if she had a bucket list, this would be number one on her bucket list,” her mother, Jean Becker, said.

While her mother says the last 35 years haven’t been easy, as Jackie suffers from severe neurological issues, Astin and his movies have been a constant joy in her life.

“Look at the look on her face with me kissing her – so happy!” Astin said.

“That was the best moment of her entire life, that exact moment,” Jackie’s cousin said.

Astin found out he was meeting Jackie a couple of weeks ago.

He said he was looking forward to it all day, and it’s something he’ll never forget.

“You can tell when people have challenges like she has. The whole family lives and dies with their triumphs because so much of their experience is struggle, so if they can meet with somebody and its all about triumph, it’s very powerful. It’s very emotional for me and everybody involved,” he explained.

He recognized the family from when he ran the Boston Marathon in 2015.

The family, from Framingham, cheered Astin on from the sidelines.

“To know that they were cheering for me and I got to cheer for her a little bit – beautiful,” he said.

Jackie’s autographed picture from Astin reads, “Jackie, I love you.”

“When I meet a girl like this, it doesn’t matter that she’s got challenges or whatever… you bond. Your hearts bond. I don’t care what anyone thinks. It’s real, and it lasts, and it’s memorable.

A bond, Jackie will surely cherish.

“Love you, Be good,” Astin said to Jackie when the two said goodbye.