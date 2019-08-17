NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — Two charter boats collided causing one to capsize in the Merrimack River Sunday. Five people were rescued from the water, the Coast Guard said.
One person was injured, it is unclear to what extent.
According to the Coast Guard, the 21-foot Jenna Marie and 58-foot Captain George collided around noon, causing the Jenna Marie to flip.
Another boat, Captain Lady, was able to rescue the five people who had been on that boat.
#Breaking Two charter boats, Jenna Marie, 21-ft, and Captain George, 58-ft, collided on #MerrimackRiver at approx. 12:09 p.m. Jenna Marie capsized w/ 5 people aboard. A good Samaritan, Captain Lady, rescued the 5 people. 1 person injured. The cause is under investigation. #USCG pic.twitter.com/LYpB5ysKCt
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 17, 2019
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
