WOBURN (CBS) — A Woburn triple-decker was completely destroyed by a fire Friday morning. Crews responded to a three-story apartment building on Sturgis Street to find flames coming out of the basement window.

“But the construction of the house probably allowed the fire to shoot up through the void spaces and at one point there was heavy fire on all three floors including the roof,” said Woburn Fire Chief Steve Adgate.

No one was seriously injured.

The building’s smoke alarms went off around 4:30 a.m., according to a woman who lived there.

She said she’s grateful for her neighbor’s help. “Everybody around us called 911 because we don’t have our phones, couldn’t find anything in the smoke,” the woman said.

“Oh my god. You couldn’t see. You couldn’t see, it was just gray smoke. Just because I live there I knew where to go to get my mother, 81, out of bed. We’re just numb, but the neighbors have been great.”

Adgate said the roof completely collapsed and the house is considered a total loss.

A representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene to investigate the fire.

The woman said, “It’s devastating. Absolutely devastating. You never expect it to happen to you, you know.”