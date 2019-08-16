



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are making the most of a bad situation.

After the team was forced to suspend its game against the Kansas City Royals in the 10th inning on Aug. 7 at Fenway Park, both teams had to agree to meet again at Fenway on Aug. 22 to finish the game. While that scenario takes an off day away from both teams — for the Red Sox, it comes on a day when they would have traveled to the West Coast — the team is at least making the best of the matter by welcoming kids in to the game for free.

The Red Sox announced Friday that they are “calling all kids” to Fenway, allowing everyone under the age of 18 into Fenway Park for free when the game resumes at 1 p.m. on Aug. 22. Kids will also have the opportunity to run the bases after the game concludes.

For anyone 18 or over, tickets cost just $5. All tickets are general admission.

Tickets are on sale at RedSox.com/August22.

(Fans who had tickets to the original game will be admitted with the presentation of their tickets, and they will have guaranteed access to their ticketed seats.)

All proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, which will have taken place in the two days prior to the game.

“We haven’t had a suspended game that wasn’t played the following day in over 50 years,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “This is a unique opportunity to open up the ballpark to kids this summer and also help raise money for our friends at the Jimmy Fund who will be concluding their annual telethon just hours before the makeup game takes place.”

The team will also reduce prices on some concessions, offering a $1 menu that includes hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, chips, cracker jacks, candy and ice cream bars.

Gates for the game will open at 11 a.m., with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Royals will be batting with nobody on and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning, with the score tied 4-4.