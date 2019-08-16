Comments
MILLBURY (CBS) – Police in Millbury responded to Washington Street Park Thursday night for a report of young people playing basketball in the dark. But instead of shutting the game down, officers joined in.
Officers Nicole Oliveri, Roy Aquafresca, Michael Tarckini and Michael Sutherland used their cruisers to give the teens some much-needed light, and shot a few hoops as well.
The end of the video shows an officer making a 3-point shot.
“This is what community policing is all about!” the department wrote on Facebook.
