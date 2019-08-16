



MARSHFIELD (CBS) – The threat of EEE is concerning people throughout the entire state.

“We want them to be kids, but now we’re like telling them to stay in the house so that they’re safer. They’re hearing about it too. They watch the news,” said Sandy Mcgaughey of Plymouth.

Precautions are being taken at the 152nd Marshfield Fair. Organizers say Plymouth County Mosquito Control sprayed the grounds. They have their own machines to treat as needed.

“You can’t over protect but we do everything we can here to make sure that we have a safe environment for everybody to enjoy the fair,” Marshfield Fair President Leonard LaForest said.

The increased threat is keeping pest control companies like Mosquito Joe busy.

“Very busy. Our customers are very concerned with EEE so we’re doing about 15 to 18 calls per tech a day,” Kevin Simpkin of Mosquito Joe.

“Everybody has to be aware of EEE right now it’s so dangerous and taking lives,” said Karen Umbro of Plymouth.

Karen Umbro is having her Plymouth yard sprayed. Next weekend she’s hosting her daughter’s wedding.

“We’re doing everything we can to make it a special day for her including the bugs,” said Umbro.

Experts are advertising people to carefully check for standing water in their own yards. Even the tiniest bit of water can attract mosquitoes.