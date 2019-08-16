(CBS/CNN) — The US Customs and Border Protection computer system was down at some airports, creating long lines for arriving international travelers, the agency tweeted Friday afternoon. However, by 6 p.m. Friday, Massport said US Customs was back up and running, getting international travelers on their way.

“CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various (airports) of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption,” it tweeted. “CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.

“CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” it said in a second tweet.

Authorities do not think there is anything nefarious about the outage, a Customs official told CNN.

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York tweeted that passengers were being processed manually for now.

A tweet from a woman at JFK showed a long line of passengers.

“People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10-hour flight to this,” Sarah Baird wrote.

The outage appears to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Micah Lillard, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said airport operations are running as normal.

A tweet from Los Angeles International Airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”

Logan Airport in Boston did not Tweet out any information about the delays Friday afternoon. One passenger who came in from London at about 4 p.m. reported that her flight stayed on the runway for an hour before passengers were allowed to disembark.

