



BANGOR, Maine (CBS/AP) – Maine author and horror master Stephen King wants to make something clear – he’s not to be confused with Steve King. That King, a Republican representative from Iowa, is facing calls to resign after questioning whether there would be “any population of the world left” if not for births due to rape and incest.

“Let’s get 1 thing straight,” King wrote in a Wednesday night tweet that has gone viral. “I’m not THAT Steve King.”

Let's get 1 thing straight. I'm not THAT Steve King. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2019

The conservative made his inflammatory comments while calling for a ban on all abortions.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King asked, according to video of the event, which was covered by The Des Moines Register. “Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that’s taken place … I know I can’t certify that I’m not a part of a product of that.”

In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in House leadership, called King’s comments “appalling and bizarre” and added “it’s time for him to go.” Massachusetts senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is also among those calling for King to resign.

It’s no surprise that the Bangor resident wants to distance himself from the other King, who has been criticized repeatedly for comments he’s made over the years, especially on issues related to race and immigration. Stephen King is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and in 2017 said the commander-in-chief even blocked him on Twitter.

