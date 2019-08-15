BILLERICA (CBS) – A Shrewsbury man and level three sex offender pled not guilty Thursday to charges of making threatening and vulgar calls to employees at the Sex Offender Registry Board office in Billerica.
They are calls the office has been documenting for the last three years, including one day as many as 20 calls in one morning.
Ryan Abramo, 41, allegedly targeted three employees in particular, all coming to a head last May when he’s accused of a telling a female employee he’d be “waiting by her car to watch her be (expletive) raped.”
To another employee targeted for his race, court paperwork says “the defendant threatened to come to the offices and blast him with a shotgun.”
To a third employee he allegedly used “homosexual and other slurs. He threatened to come to the office and beat that victim.”
Abramo has been registered as a sex offender since 1998 with an address in Shrewsbury. He’s being held without bail as prosecutors argued there are no conditions for release that would ensure the public safety.
Court documents reveal a long history of offenses for violent physical attacks and sexual assaults, as well as threats against police dating back more than two decades. On September 10 he’ll be back before a judge to determine his level of dangerousness.
