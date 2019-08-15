Comments
DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Dartmouth Police are looking for three suspects wanted in a hit and run crash in the parking lot of a nightclub.
The incident happened early in the morning on Saturday, August 3 at The King’s Inn.
Surveillance video shows a group of people standing in the parking lot. A Honda backs out of a parking spot and speeds forward, hitting one of the people.
The victim, who was not seriously injured, rolled over the hood and windshield of the car.
Dartmouth Police also released surveillance images of the three people believed to be in the car.
Police say prior to the crash, a large group of men had been involved in a fight in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dartmouth Police.
