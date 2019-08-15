Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a widely held belief that women are better multi-taskers than men, but a new study from Germany says not so fast. Researchers found no difference between men and women when it came to trying to do more than one thing at once.
German psychologists had 48 men and 48 women perform letter or number identification tasks. Some required them to perform two tasks at once, others had them switch back and forth between tasks.
They found that men and women were equally bad in terms of speed and accuracy when it came to trying to multitask.
They say that the ability to multitask may differ between individuals but not gender.
