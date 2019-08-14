  • WBZ TVOn Air

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the highway for 10 miles.

Rachel Barris, 22, was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct.

Rachel Barris. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Barris was pulled over around 3:45 a.m. after witnesses called 911 to report she was driving northbound on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

One witness said Barris went through the Bedford toll plaza in the wrong direction.

Barris eventually exited onto Interstate 293 in Manchester and was stopped by State Police.

Police believe Barris drove about 10 miles on the wrong side of the highway before she was stopped. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 9.

