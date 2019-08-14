BOSTON (CBS) — Take a deep breath, Patriots fans. N’Keal Harry is back — to an extent.

The rookie receiver was present and accounted for at the start of Wednesday’s practice, the first of three joint practice sessions in Nashville ahead of the Saturday night preseason meeting between the Patriots and Titans.

Harry had not participated in the Patriots’ previous two practices this week on Monday and Tuesday. But he took the practice field with his teammates in full pads on Wednesday.

N’Keal Harry here in Nashville. See how much he participates #Patriots pic.twitter.com/lcFR5DfiBs — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 14, 2019

Harry suffered an apparent hamstring injury on the practice field last Tuesday in a joint session with the Lions, but he tried to play through it in the preseason opener on Thursday night. After apparently reinjuring his hamstring following his second catch, Harry left the game and did not return.

Reports have said that the injury is not serious, and the return to the practice field Wednesday is an indicator that such reports are largely accurate.

Still, the Patriots clearly intend on being careful with not pushing Harry to aggravate his injury any further.

N’Keal Harry not participating in stretching with the team.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/Xux5WFH9Dw — Megan O'Brien (@MeganOBsports) August 14, 2019

N’Keal Harry isn’t participating in the pre-practice stretch. Gonna guess he’ll be limited today. pic.twitter.com/9zCNleb0D3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 14, 2019

Instead of working with the rest of the team, Harry worked with his teammates who are also dealing with injuries.

