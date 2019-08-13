Filed Under:Marconi Beach, Sharks, Wellfleet News


WELLFLEET (CBS) – There were two shark sightings reported off Wellfleet’s Marconi Beach on Tuesday morning.

An alert on the Sharktivity app said they were spotted about one mile off shore. The beach was allowing “wading only until further notice.”

Marconi Beach was one of five beaches on Cape Cod and Plymouth to also be closed temporarily on Monday because of shark sightings.

Back in 2017, a shark bit a surfer’s paddleboard on Marconi Beach.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ballston Beach closed to swimming from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. because of great white shark activity.

