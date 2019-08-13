Comments
WELLFLEET (CBS) – There were two shark sightings reported off Wellfleet’s Marconi Beach on Tuesday morning.
An alert on the Sharktivity app said they were spotted about one mile off shore. The beach was allowing “wading only until further notice.”
SHARK ALERT‼️ Marconi Beach. Wading only until further notice. pic.twitter.com/YrwR12PHYr
— MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) August 13, 2019
Marconi Beach was one of five beaches on Cape Cod and Plymouth to also be closed temporarily on Monday because of shark sightings.
Back in 2017, a shark bit a surfer’s paddleboard on Marconi Beach.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ballston Beach closed to swimming from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. because of great white shark activity.
You must log in to post a comment.