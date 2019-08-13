Comments
NORTH READING (CBS) — A hawk was rescued from the netting at a driving range in North Reading Tuesday.
When an employee called the fire department around 9:30 a.m., Fire Capt. Joe Marotta said the department initially told them they wouldn’t help because it was too dangerous.
Regardless, they decided to check it out, said Marotta. Once there, firefighters determined it would be best to use a ladder and get the hawk out.
The bird’s foot had to be cut out of the netting and brought down in a blanket.
Firefighters said the bird appeared tired and nervous when it was finally freed but flew away shortly after.
