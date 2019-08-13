QUINCY (CBS) – The death of a Bridgewater man who was breaking up a fight at a Quincy bar has been ruled a homicide.
Christopher McCallum, a father of three, died in January after the incident at the American Legion. When police arrived, they say McCallum was unconscious and bleeding.
No arrests have been made in the case. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office says the death is still under investigation.
In a statement, the McCallum family said they are “relieved to have the finalized medical examiner report and look forward to the completion of the State Police and District Attorney’s Office criminal investigation. We are confident that the justice system will prevail for Chris McCallum and his family.”
Quincy police withdrew from this investigation because many officers know or grew up with people who were involved in the incident.
