WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A woman who was out for a run in Wakefield says a man grabbed her by the shoulders then followed her.

“I was really shaken. Even the guys that helped me out, they were like trying to calm me down,” the woman who did not want to be identified told WBZ.

As the avid runner was circling Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield she says a man suddenly appeared.

“He grabbed my shoulder, and he was trying to give me running tips,” she said.

“It scared me. He started following me walking. I didn’t know what to do.”

She spotted a softball game nearby, headed there and asked a group for help.

“I said, ‘Can you pretend that you know me?’ I started crying and the guy pulled up a chair and let me sit with him he was awesome, this whole group of people. And he eventually left, but it was very scary. It’s scary to be a woman now.”

She filed a report with Wakefield Police and they are investigating. Authorities say it’s possible the man has mental health issues. They do say they’re taking it seriously.

“I could tell that there was definitely issues with this man but it still doesn’t make it right to be touching someone and making them so uncomfortable that they need to flee,” she said.

She says she will now look for a different time and place to run.

“I work and the night is usually the only time I’m able to run and now I’m just not going to be able do that which is scary,” she said.