



BOSTON (CBS) – An unforgettable night on the water in Boston Monday, thanks to a beautiful summer sunset and the most deserving passengers.

Cops for Kids with Cancer and Boston Police hosted their annual boat ride for young patients and their families. The group arrived feeling important via a police escort; and they should. Their jobs, loving and supporting children with cancer, don’t get any days off.

“The family takes pretty much as much stress as the patient. In the setting they’re in, everyone is the same. Then they come out here and they’re free,” said Cops for Kids with Cancer Chair Bill Coulter.

Some of these families have spent months at the hospital and this is the first real fun they’ve had all summer.

“We found out when she was six months old. We’ve literally been at the hospital since March. She is a bundle of joy. The girl, through it all she smiles when she can. She has her bad days too but that’s okay. She’s getting through it,” said Jennifer Walford, of her 11-month-old Alannah.

The young patients were too sick for this year’s ride, so it offered some special attention for siblings who sacrifice so much.

“I haven’t been on a boat in a long time. This is going to be the second time I’ve ever been on a boat,” said Alannah’s brother Azariah.

“It’s kind of like a relief to finally get some time with my family instead of being alone or in the hospital,” brother Ajani added.

Beautiful views … and a priceless recharge … for families in the fight.

“This is just fun. Something to do and get out and enjoy ourselves. I really appreciate this, we all do,” Walford said.