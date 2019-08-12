BOSTON (CBS) — Basketball season is coming. We now know when it will officially begin.
The Boston Celtics announced their schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season, which will begin on Oct. 23 in Philadelphia, for an early reunion with Al Horford and the 76ers.
The C’s home opener will take place two nights later on Oct. 25, when the defending-champion Toronto Raptors will visit TD Garden.
Kyrie Irving’s first scheduled return to Boston will be Nov. 25, when the Nets visit Boston the night before Thanksgiving.
The Celtics will play on Christmas Day, also against the Raptors. That game will be in Toronto at 12 p.m. ET.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Boston on Jan. 20, while the Golden State Warriors will be in Boston on Jan. 30.
The Celtics will play 12 back-to-backs, and they will play 25 times on national TV.
