BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police arrested a man after a woman was found stabbed in her home Sunday. Valdir Chaves, 43, of Roxbury, was charged with murder.
Balloons and flowers lined Clarence Street as neighbors were set to have a party. Hours later, crime scene tape put a halt to the festivities as investigators searched for answers.
Police responded to a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
Maria Baptista said she knew the victim. “I know her we don’t talk too much, she is a very quiet person,” said Baptista. “That’s crazy I just got back from church.”
Another woman described the aftermath. “When I saw the guy being handcuffed, I knew it was something serious going and then he was put in the police car,” she said.
Several residents trying to get to the Clarence Street homes were turned away as the street remained closed most of the day.
“The violence in the city is crazy. I’ve been living here for a long time, since 1993, and it’s terrible, it needs to stop,” the woman added. “It’s sad, that on this street and in broad daylight, things like this happen. It’s terrible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.