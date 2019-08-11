Comments
NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) — One person died after a sailboat and a powerboat collided off Newport, Rhode Island Sunday. The Coast Guard was called to the scene around 2:45 p.m.
A crew member of the sailboat was thrown into the water by the crash.
The woman was recovered from the water but was later pronounced dead, the Coast Guard told our sister station WPRI.
A regatta was taking place in the area, the Coast Guard said. Sail Newport also confirmed the sailboat was involved in the “New England 100.”
