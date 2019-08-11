FOXBORO (CBS) – This year, the Patriots will be continuing a program they tested out last season in an attempt to reduce traffic around Gillette Stadium. As a result, some fans will be saving money.
Gillette Stadium will feature a “delayed exit lot” in Lot 55 that will allow fans to park for free. The catch? Cars won’t be allowed to leave the lot until 75 minutes after the game ends.
Chief operating officer Jim Nolan told ESPN the Patriots are the only NFL team currently offering a free parking option.
Team president Jonathan Kraft came up with the plan, which is aimed at reducing notorious postgame traffic delays on Route 1. After testing the plan out last year, the free parking lot will return for 2019.
The cost to park in lots on the Gillette Stadium side of Route 1 will increase from $40 to $60 for games. Lots across the street from the stadium, however, will be reduced in cost from $40 to $30.
You must log in to post a comment.