BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after two suspicious-looking items were placed around the city Saturday.
Both items had notes attached that said, “Open Me.”
Cambridge police said a suspicious package was also found in that city – a tin can with a note that said, “Open Me.” Cambridge police said via Twitter that the can appeared to be part of a marketing campaign.
Update: This possible suspicious package was identified as a tin can with the message “open me” by our Explosive Ordnance Unit. It has been investigated and cleared. Appears to be part of a marketing campaign. In the event others are located in #CambMA, please report them to CPD.
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 10, 2019
Boston Police said in a prepared statement that they are investigating whether these items were placed with malicious intent.
Police said the public should call 911 if they find a package with a similar note.
Anyone with information should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
