Filed Under:Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after two suspicious-looking items were placed around the city Saturday.

Both items had notes attached that said, “Open Me.”

Cambridge police said a suspicious package was also found in that city – a tin can with a note that said, “Open Me.” Cambridge police said via Twitter that the can appeared to be part of a marketing campaign.

Boston Police said in a prepared statement that they are investigating whether these items were placed with malicious intent.

Police said the public should call 911 if they find a package with a similar note.

Anyone with information should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

