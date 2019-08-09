Martinez Hits 2 HRs, Red Sox Rout Angels 16-4J.D. Martinez homered twice and just missed hitting a third out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox routed the slumping Los Angeles Angels 16-4 on Friday night.

Stream The Northern TrustThe Northern Trust comes to you live from Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ.

Antonio Brown Adds To Wildest Offseason Saga By Protesting NFL's Helmet Rule ChangeThe foot problem is just one reason for Antonio Brown's continued absence. He's apparently very upset about having to use a new type of helmet.

NFL Survives First Instances Of Pass Interference Challenges In Preseason -- Maybe It's Not So Bad After AllThere was some real, bona fide criticism to a very proper application of the NFL's new rule that allows coaches to challenge plays where pass interference may have been missed. The criticism was quite baffling.

Report: N'Keal Harry's Injury 'Not Believed To Be Significant'Patriots fans can take a deep breath. It appears as though N'Keal Harry is going to be OK.