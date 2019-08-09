Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper and another man were hurt after the man rear-ended a cruiser on Interstate 93 in Dorchester around 3 a.m. Friday.
“The Trooper, who was not part of the detail setup but was in traffic stopped at the work zone, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He is not hospitalized,” said State Police.
The other driver was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both cars were seriously damaged.
It is unclear what caused the crash. Sources told WBZ-TV State Police are looking into whether alcohol played a role.
