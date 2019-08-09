  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper and another man were hurt after the man rear-ended a cruiser on Interstate 93 in Dorchester around 3 a.m. Friday.

“The Trooper, who was not part of the detail setup but was in traffic stopped at the work zone, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He is not hospitalized,” said State Police.

The other driver was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Mass. State Police cruiser was hit while stuck in traffic on I-93 Friday morning (WBZ-TV)

Both cars were seriously damaged.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Sources told WBZ-TV State Police are looking into whether alcohol played a role.

Comments