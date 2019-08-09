  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dorchester News, fields corner, It Happens Here


BOSTON (CBS) – It Happens Here in Fields Corner. Located in the heart of Dorchester, Fields Corner is known for its diversity and Pho. It was also named one of the 10 Greatest Neighborhoods in the country in 2014.

Right in the middle of this neighborhood you’ll find Daily Table. It might look like your average grocery store, but it’s so much more. As Dr. Mallika Marshall explains in the video above, the mission is to get healthy, nutrient-rich food into the hands of those who can’t always afford it.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments