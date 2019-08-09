Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – It Happens Here in Fields Corner. Located in the heart of Dorchester, Fields Corner is known for its diversity and Pho. It was also named one of the 10 Greatest Neighborhoods in the country in 2014.
Right in the middle of this neighborhood you’ll find Daily Table. It might look like your average grocery store, but it’s so much more. As Dr. Mallika Marshall explains in the video above, the mission is to get healthy, nutrient-rich food into the hands of those who can’t always afford it.
