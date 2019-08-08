Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – WWE’s SummerSlam is coming to Boston next year.
World Wrestling Entertainment announced Thursday that their biggest event of the summer will be held at TD Garden in August 2020.
Fans can mark these key dates in their calendars:
Friday, August 21 – SmackDown Live
Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver
Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam
Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw
Details about tickets will be coming soon, the WWE said.
