NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”
The 86-year-old singer was scheduled to play the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. on September 6 as part of the Outlaw Music Festival. The festival includes Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, Brothers Osborne. It is not clear if Nelson will be replaced.
Nelson apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
To my fans,
I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.
I’ll be back
Love,
Willie
— Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019
He wrote “I’ll be back.”
Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.