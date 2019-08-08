  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gilford NH News, Willie Nelson


NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”

The 86-year-old singer was scheduled to play the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. on September 6 as part of the Outlaw Music Festival. The festival includes Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, Brothers Osborne. It is not clear if Nelson will be replaced.

Nelson apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments