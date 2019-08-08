NEEDHAM (CBS) – Hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms at the Residence Inn in Needham on Thursday morning because of a sudden flood.
“A loud banging on the door saying you have to evacuate,” said Ron Evans, who was staying on the second floor of the hotel. “When we first walked out, it was just an extreme amount of water on the rug, carpet. Ankle-deep.”
Needham Fire Captain Brian Stark said a water supply pipe on the second floor separated and flooded 16-20 rooms just before 6 a.m. That caused part of the ceiling to collapse over the hotel’s parking garage.
“We got it shut off quick enough,” said Captain Stark. “But still a lot of water up there.”
Water had to be shut off for the entire building.
One guest noted that a number of people left belongings behind when they were evacuated. Whatever was left on the floor in the affected rooms was essentially soaked.
“The good thing for me was that none of my stuff was damaged,” said Evans. “It was above the floor, but some folks had phone damage. Some folks brought food, so they can’t get back. Things like that.”
A building inspector, electrical inspector and the health department were all called to the scene along with the Needham Police and Fire departments.
You must log in to post a comment.