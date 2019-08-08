Stephen Gostkowski's Name Misspelled On Jersey In Patriots' Preseason OpenerStephen Gostkowski is pretty well known. One would think.

Jakobi Meyers Catches Two Touchdowns In First Half Vs. LionsAll summer long, Jakobi Meyers has stood out on the Patriots' practice field. On Thursday night, he put it to work in a game setting.

N'Keal Harry Catches First Two Passes, Limps To Sideline In Patriots Preseason DebutN'Keal Harry has officially gotten his hands on a football in an NFL game. It was pretty impressive, too.

Lions WR Jermaine Kearse Carted Off Field After Suffering Broken Leg In First Series Vs. PatriotsThe one thing every team hopes for when it comes to the preseason is the avoidance of injuries. For the Lions, that hope was shattered in the opening series of the opening game of the preseason.

Red Sox Place David Price On Injured ListThe Red Sox have placed struggling pitcher David Price on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist injury.