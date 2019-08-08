Comments
CONCORD (CBS) – Captain America, meet Concord Police.
Hollywood actor Chris Evans, a Sudbury native, surprised officers with a visit.
“When our shifts begin we never know what will happen or who we may meet. It was great to have Chris Evans stop in to our station and say hello and express his appreciation of our Officers and Public Safety Dispatchers,” Concord Police posted.
Evans has been in a long list of movies, including several Marvel films as he played Captain America.
