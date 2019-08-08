WBZ WeatherSevere Thunderstorm Warning Worcester County Until 8:15 PM
Filed Under:Bedford News


BEDFORD (CBS) – A 71-year-old Methuen man died after the SUV he was driving struck a cement truck head-on in Bedford.

There were two children in the Honda CR-V when it crossed the center line on North Road Thursday afternoon. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, the cement truck lost all hydraulic power, causing the truck to hit a utility pole with a transformer, according to police. The driver of the cement truck declined medical treatment.

A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash with a cement truck in Bedford (WBZ-TV)

There are several streets without power as a result of the crash. Eversource is working to restore power.

North Road is closed in both directions while police investigate.

