Comments
BEDFORD (CBS) – A 71-year-old Methuen man died after the SUV he was driving struck a cement truck head-on in Bedford.
There were two children in the Honda CR-V when it crossed the center line on North Road Thursday afternoon. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After the crash, the cement truck lost all hydraulic power, causing the truck to hit a utility pole with a transformer, according to police. The driver of the cement truck declined medical treatment.
There are several streets without power as a result of the crash. Eversource is working to restore power.
North Road is closed in both directions while police investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.