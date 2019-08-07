BOSTON (CBS) — Between signing a new contract, practicing in Michigan, and putting his house up for sale, Tom Brady has had a rather busy week.

So the quarterback is going to get a night off.

With the Patriots set to open their preseason on Thursday night in Detroit against the Lions, it appears as though No. 12 will only be a spectator for the visiting team.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald said “don’t expect” Brady to play Thursday, given that he got in enough work during the joint practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Per source, don’t expect Tom Brady to play in tomorrow’s preseason opener against the Lions. Not a surprise. He got plenty of work the first two days of joint practices with Detroit. This is how it’s gone in the past — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 7, 2019

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted that Brady’s lack of activity during Wednesday’s light walkthrough practice session was an indicator that Brady won’t play Thursday night.

Brian Hoyer is taking the first rep of the practice. Relative to past preseasons, that’s a decent indication Brady will get the night off tomorrow. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 7, 2019

Brady won’t be the only Patriots player who will likely be stapled to the sideline on Thursday, as a number of first-team starters did not have much involvement on Wednesday.

A bunch of Patriots starters — including Brady, Gilmore, Hightower, Van Noy, Bennett, McCourtys, Chung, Collins, Michel, White — aren't participating in this quarter-speed walkthrough. N'Keal Harry's sitting out, too. I'd be surprised if any of them played tomorrow night. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 7, 2019

Without looking too far ahead, such will probably be the case next week, too, after the Patriots partake in joint practice sessions with the Titans in advance of their preseason game next Saturday. That could set up for Brady and the starters to get their most playing time of the preseason the following week, when they return home to host the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 22 at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots kick off their preseason on Thurdsay night against the Detroit Lions, and you can watch it all on WBZ-TV. It begins Thursday at 7 p.m. with Patriots Game Day, followed by the game, beginning at 7:30 p.m. After the game, stay tuned for Patriots Fifth Quarter on WBZ.