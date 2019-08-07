Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms, Localized Flooding Possible
BOSTON (CBS) — Between signing a new contract, practicing in Michigan, and putting his house up for sale, Tom Brady has had a rather busy week.

So the quarterback is going to get a night off.

With the Patriots set to open their preseason on Thursday night in Detroit against the Lions, it appears as though No. 12 will only be a spectator for the visiting team.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald said “don’t expect” Brady to play Thursday, given that he got in enough work during the joint practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted that Brady’s lack of activity during Wednesday’s light walkthrough practice session was an indicator that Brady won’t play Thursday night.

Brady won’t be the only Patriots player who will likely be stapled to the sideline on Thursday, as a number of first-team starters did not have much involvement on Wednesday.

Without looking too far ahead, such will probably be the case next week, too, after the Patriots partake in joint practice sessions with the Titans in advance of their preseason game next Saturday. That could set up for Brady and the starters to get their most playing time of the preseason the following week, when they return home to host the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 22 at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots kick off their preseason on Thurdsay night against the Detroit Lions, and you can watch it all on WBZ-TV. It begins Thursday at 7 p.m. with Patriots Game Day, followed by the game, beginning at 7:30 p.m. After the game, stay tuned for Patriots Fifth Quarter on WBZ.

