Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms, Localized Flooding Possible
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:derailment, MBTA, Newton News


NEWTON (CBS) – An MBTA Green Line train derailed in Newton Wednesday morning.

“Shortly after 6:00 am, an inbound train with one passenger derailed east of Riverside Station,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an email to WBZ-TV. “No one was injured.”

Shuttle buses are replacing D Line service between Riverside and Newton Highlands stations in both directions.

Check: MBTA Alerts

Riders should expects delays for the morning commute while the train is put back on the rails.

It’s not clear yet what caused the derailment.

Comments