Comments
NEWTON (CBS) – An MBTA Green Line train derailed in Newton Wednesday morning.
“Shortly after 6:00 am, an inbound train with one passenger derailed east of Riverside Station,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an email to WBZ-TV. “No one was injured.”
Shuttle buses are replacing D Line service between Riverside and Newton Highlands stations in both directions.
Check: MBTA Alerts
Riders should expects delays for the morning commute while the train is put back on the rails.
So the good news is Dana was the only one on board & she wasn't hurt! T says they are working to re-rail the train. https://t.co/w5ED70chUh
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) August 7, 2019
It’s not clear yet what caused the derailment.
You must log in to post a comment.