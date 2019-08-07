ALTON, N.H. (CBS) – Police are reminding parents to talk to children about firearm safety after a vacationing child found a gun at the bottom of Lake Winnipesaukee on Tuesday.
According to Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath, 8-year-old Jackson was swimming when a flash of metal at the bottom of the lake caught his eye. He swam down to grab it and found a gun. Jackson told his father, who secured the firearm and called the police.
According to police, the gun was stolen from a Sanbornton home years ago and was not functioning.
“Thankfully, this gun was not loaded and in no condition to be fired. If the circumstances were different, this could have had a very tragic ending,” Heath said.
Heath said parents should teach children that if they come across a gun, they should: stop, don’t touch, run away and tell an adult.
