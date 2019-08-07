



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Two members of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s administration have been convicted of conspiring to extort organizers of the Boston Calling music festival by pressuring them to hire union labor.

Kenneth Brissette was found guilty of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion. Timothy Sullivan was found guilty of conspiracy to commit extortion, but jurors found him not guilty of extortion.

Brissette and Sullivan were accused of trying to bully a production company into using union labor for the Boston Calling festival.

Initially a U.S. District court judge dismissed the case. An appeals court later vacated that decision.

On Wednesday, jurors announced their decision.

“This is not about union or non union labor,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said after the verdicts were announced. “This case is about government officials abusing their authority.”

Mayor Walsh said he was surprised by the verdict.

“I am surprised and disappointed,” he said in a statement. “I have made clear from the beginning that there is only one way to do things in my administration and that is the right way. I have always believed that their hearts were in the right place. We have taken several measures at the City of Boston to ensure that every employee has the right tools and training to perform at the highest ethical standards, which has always been my expectation.”

Lawyers for Sullivan and Brissette said their clients plan to fight the convictions.

